The PAW Patrol movie is here, and this time it's mightier! As a meteor crashes in Adventure City leaving our pawsome superheroes confused. They soon learn to be mighty pups after they realise they've gained powers. And when their arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail, teaming up with a mad scientist, it is upto the Paw Patrol to bring them to justice using their newly gained powers. Paw Patrol 2: Kim Kardashian’s Kids North and Saint West to Make Their Hollywood Debut in an Upcoming Animated Film.

Check Out Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)