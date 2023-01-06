Looks like Rian Johnson has more whodunnits in him as after the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the director is returning with a series called Poker Face. Having a "myster-of-the-week" vibe to it, the first trailer focuses on Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a casino worker on the run, who always stumbles upon a new case wherever she is. Featuring a star cast of actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman and more, the series premieres on January 26 on Peacock. Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig Pull Off Another Brilliant Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

