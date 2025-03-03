Adrien Brody, who claimed the Best Actor award for his performance in The Brutalist, stunned audiences with an emotional speech at the 97th Academy Awards, expressing deep gratitude toward his partner, Georgina Chapman. However, an unexpected moment featuring the actor from the Oscars 2025 has quickly gone viral online. In a widely shared clip on X (Twitter), Adrien can be seen tossing his chewed gum toward Georgina just before taking the stage to accept his Oscar trophy. However, it does not end there, as a surprising twist—Georgina deftly catches the gum mid-air. Have a look! Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Recreate 2003 Oscar Kiss on 97th Academy Awards’ Red Carpet; Internet Reacts.

Georgina Chapman Catches Adrien Brody's Chewed Gum at Oscars 2025

Adrien Brody throwing his gum to his girlfriend while going up to accept his Oscar pic.twitter.com/rU08nNMyUL — Shannon Burns (@itsshannonburns) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody's Speech While Accepting Oscar Award for 'The Brutalist'

“I believe if the past can teach us anything it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.” Adrien Brody encourages people to “fight for what’s right” during his Best Actor acceptance speech for his role in “The Brutalist.”#Oscars https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/rANoe4LkGC — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

