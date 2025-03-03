Adrien Brody has won his second Oscar for Best Actor! The versatile actor got emotional as he accepted the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He won the honour for his portrayal as Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist. After his win, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a congratulatory message for the actor. The Bollywood actor shared a picture of him with Adrien Brody and wrote, "Congratulations my brother @adrienbrody on your second Oscar. Many more on your way #oscar." The shared photo seemed to be from a private function. Check out Sonu Sood's post below. Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’, His Second Academy Award.

Sonu Sood Congratulates Adrien Brody on His Second Oscar Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

