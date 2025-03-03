Adrien Brody shined at the 97th Academy Awards in LA as he won his second Oscar for the Best Actor category. He won the prestigious honour for his portrayal as Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. While accepting his award, the actor made sure that his voice was heard longer than the others at the star-studded night. When the Academy tried to play him off with music, Brody wasn't having it and went on to deliver a lengthy speech. Guess what? The 51-year-old ended up giving the longest speech in Oscars history, lasting 5 minutes and 40 seconds, beating the previous record of 5 minutes and 30 seconds held by Greer Garson (1943). Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’, His Second Academy Award.

Adrien Brody Sets New Record for the Longest Acceptance Speech in Oscar History

Adrien Brody’s #Oscar speech lasted over 5 minutes and 31 seconds, thus breaking the record for longest speech in the ceremony’s history. The record was previously held by Greer Garson (1943) with a 5 minute 30 seconds speech. (via Guinness World Records) pic.twitter.com/DFyczBpHkQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody’s Oscars 2025 Acceptance Speech

Adrien Brody’s full acceptance speech for Best Actor at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ar6e1ezzEu — Gaming & Global News (@GamingAndGlobal) March 3, 2025

