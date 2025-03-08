A video of Post Malone has taken the internet by storm, showing him in a cosy moment with his rumoured new girlfriend, Christy Lee. The viral clip has only intensified speculation about the reported end of his relationship with his fiancée, with whom he shares a daughter. In the footage, Post Malone and Christy were spotted at a bar, where she was seen affectionately holding his arm as he rested it on her lap. According to a report shared by TMZ, suggest that the singer and his fiancée parted ways toward the end of 2024, and he allegedly began dating Christy at the start of this year. However, neither Post Malone nor Christy Lee has made any official statement regarding their relationship. Post Malone Opens Up About Fatherhood: 'It Changes Your Life in the Best Way'.

Post Malone With Rumoured Girlfriend Christy Lee

Post Malone was spotted by a fan hanging out with his new boo Christy Lee at a bar. He and his former fiancée, with whom he has a daughter, reportedly split up late last year, according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/nUKAL6Gp17 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 7, 2025

