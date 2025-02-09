Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Ahead of his highly anticipated tailgate performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, Post Malone is giving fans a rare glimpse into his life as a father to his 2-year-old daughter.

The 'Circles' rapper opened up about the joys of fatherhood to E! News at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.

Although Post Malone has kept much of his family life under wraps, he shared how his daughter, who will turn 3 in May, has already shown her excitement for the big game.

"She's ready to rock," said the 29-year-old rapper, beaming with pride, adding, "Next year, she's gonna get to see a Cowboys Super Bowl," he added.

While it remains unclear whether the Dallas Cowboys will make it to next year's Super Bowl, Post's excitement was evident.

Fatherhood has undoubtedly reshaped Post Malone's life, giving him a fresh perspective. As he prepares for a busy Super Bowl weekend, he reflects on how becoming a parent has brought about significant personal change.

"It changes your life in the best way ever," he previously shared about fatherhood, adding, "the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom," as per E! News.

Post Malone, born Austin Post, also noted how his lifestyle has slowed down significantly since becoming a father.

In an earlier interview, he admitted that having a child has led him to re-prioritize his time. "Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy," Post said.

He added, "I never really got time or really had the bandwidth to experience the journey to its fullest. So I guess that's what I'm trying to do now."

Post also said that he finds joy in spending quality time with his family, relishing the quiet moments away from the spotlight.

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games and in my garage working on projects," he said.

When it comes to fashion, Post Malone and his daughter are clearly in sync. The rapper shared how his little girl already has a sense of style, calling her a "swaggy" fashionista.

As per E! News, he said, "We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups", adding, "She's so cool. She's way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me." (ANI)

