Post Malone is rumoured to be releasing a country album soon, and the singer's latest social media post could be him teasing it. The rapper shared a video on his Instagram showcasing a recording session in the studio on March 13th. Sharing the post, Post Malone wrote, "Missin you like this." The Rapper had previously teased a song he collaborated with singer-songwriter Luke Combs back in February. The latest video sparks more excitement regarding his upcoming album.

Check Out Post Malone’s Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

