Suki Waterhouse, who is in a relationship with Robert Pattinson since mid-2018, shared the news of her pregnancy during a concert in Mexico. Fans of the actress-singer eagerly anticipate catching a glimpse of the soon-to-be mom across various social media platforms. The latest video of Suki flaunting her baby bump, which surfaced online, captured the moment as she exited the Poor Things premiere event in NYC with her beau and singer Taylor Swift. Suki showcased her baby bump in a white see-through patterned top paired with matching silky pants, complemented by a black leather jacket and scarf. Poor Things: Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, Robert Pattinson, and Suki Waterhouse Attend Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's Film Premiere (Watch Video).

Suki Waterhouse With Robert Pattinson And Taylor Swift

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse leaving the ‘POOR THINGS’ premiere with Taylor Swift tonight in NYC! pic.twitter.com/samHK4Z2T2 — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 7, 2023

