The wait is over! Makers recently shared the teaser of Sofia Coppola's upcoming film Priscilla Actor Cailee Spaeny will play the role of Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. The movie will detail Priscilla's intimate relationship with Elvis and is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis & Me. Priscilla: Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in New Sofia Coppola Film

Check Out The Teaser Video Of Priscilla Here:

This October, we’re going to Graceland. Watch the first teaser for Sofia Coppola’s PRISCILLA, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir ‘Elvis & Me.’ pic.twitter.com/6o31cTEqil — A24 (@A24) June 21, 2023

