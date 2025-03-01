Mark Zuckerberg’s latest Instagram post is taking the internet by storm after he recreated Benson Boone’s Grammy look at wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday. The Meta CEO, dressed in a tuxedo, surprised guests by ripping it off to reveal a sparkly blue jumpsuit. He then jumped onto a piano, microphone in hand, while performing to Boone’s latest single "Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else." His wife, Chan, was seen laughing as he moved around the stage. “Your wife only turns 40 once!” Zuckerberg captioned the post, giving a shoutout to Boone. Meta later confirmed it was the same jumpsuit worn by Boone at the Grammys. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta in Talks To Build AI Data Centre Campus for USD 200 Billion.

Mark Zuckerberg Recreates Benson Boone’s Grammy Look at Wife’s Birthday

NEW: Mark Zuckerberg rips off his suit and starts performing in a blue jumpsuit at his wife's 40th birthday party. What The billionaire surprised his wife at her birthday party by wearing singer Benson Boone’s jumpsuit that he used during his 2025 Grammy performance of… pic.twitter.com/ompbHIW8mp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Rips Off Suit, Performs in Sparkly Jumpsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)