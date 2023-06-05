Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in London along with her mom Madhu Chopra and BFF Tamanna Dutt. Salma Hayek and Anisha Tee Gibbs were also seen with the actress. The Citadel star dropped pics and videos from the event and mentioned in her Insta post, “Damn! What a woman and what a night.” She also wrote, “Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby.” Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra At Beyoncé’s London Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)