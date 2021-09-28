A New York City jury resumed deliberations on September 27 at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. After hours of legal clarifications and six weeks of disturbing testimony, the singer was convicted of leading a decades-long sex crime ring. A New York jury found the superstar singer guilty on all nine charges, including the most serious of racketeering. He faces up to life in prison, scheduled for May 4.

Breaking News: R. Kelly was found guilty of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The verdict represents the first criminal consequence for the singer after decades of accusations of sexual abuse.

