Ace filmmaker Zack Snyder has begun working on his new film, Rebel Moon. He shared the first look of his upcoming sci-fi adventure for Netflix on the micro-blogging site today. The reveal sees a few BTS pics and also a monochrome picture of Djimon Hounsou in his filmy costume. Rebel Moon: Know More About Zack Snyder’s Star Wars-Inspired Sci-Fi Epic Coming Up on Netflix.

Rebel Moon First Look:

