What happens when two iconic Nic(h)olases are uniting on screen? Obviously things turns funny, crazy and interesting. If you don't believe us that's fine, just watch the final trailer of Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage's Renfield. You will get what we are trying to say. The final trailer which released recently looks fun, it will indulge you with quirky dialogues, action scenes, little bit of gore and comedy acts. Renfield is a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone and it is directed by Chris McKay. The film arrives in theaters on April 14. Renfield: Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage’s Universal’s Monster Movie to Release on April 14, 2023!.

Check The Trailer Here:

