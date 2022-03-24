Makers of upcoming horror-comedy Renfield has unveiled an amazing update on the film. The first look at Nicolas Cage's role as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his henchman Renfield was dropped and it look super intriguing. The synopsis of the dark fantasy movie reads, "Count Dracula's lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty traffic officer." Renfield: Nicolas Cage Has Been Cast as Dracula in Universal's Upcoming Monster Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

First look at Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his henchman Renfield in the upcoming horror-comedy Renfield https://t.co/DEIFrhAQtb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)