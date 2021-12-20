Your wait is finally over, as HBO Max has unveiled Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer today (December 20). The clip takes you down memory lane as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and many more stars talk about the characters they played in the iconic magical franchise. Are you ready potter-heads? The special reunion is all set to debut on the streamer on January 1, 2022.

