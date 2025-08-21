Whenever we think of WWE, a few names instantly pop into our minds. And let’s be honest, those names are none other than The Undertaker, John Cena, and Randy Orton! Now, WWE fans, what if one of these wrestling superstars were to enter Bigg Boss 19? According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar English, WWE legend The Undertaker (Mark William Calaway) has been approached by the makers of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss for the upcoming season. Sources revealed that if all goes well, The Undertaker will join the show as a guest for seven to ten days. This exciting update comes just hours after reports of Mike Tyson joining the show surfaced online. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Boxing Great Mike Tyson To Be Seen in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show as a Guest? Here’s What We Know.

The Undertaker To Join ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

