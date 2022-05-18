During her interview with Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still happening, although it has been kept on the backburner. This is due to Rian Johnson making a deal with Netflix and being extremely busy with the Knives Out films. Did Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Take Over The Movie Page After His Twitter Account Got Deleted?

Check Out The Source Below:

