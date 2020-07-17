Rian Johnson's Twitter account has gotten deleted. Now the debate is still on whether or not he did it on his own or it was the handy job of hackers. But the incident did give many a shocker. However, Rian Johnson found a way to continue conversing with his fans till he gets his account back, it seems. He took over Knives Out's movie handle on the social media site. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Knives Out got a lot of love for the thrill it provided as a suspense thriller. The cast comprised of Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and many more. So it did come as a surprise for many to see the director's account going off the hook. Knives Out Sequel is Happening! Lionsgate Confirms Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit is Set to Turn into a Franchise

Now why we believe Rian is using the movie page is, it says, "until I get my main account back I’m tweeting here." People are convinced this is Rian and in fact, super stoked about it. There were also a few of those who are horrified to realise that the handle was always operated by him, although there's no proof of that.

Here's how the account went poof!

BREAKING: Rian Johnson has deleted his Twitter account. Now if we can just delete The Last Jedi from Star Wars canon his failure will be complete! pic.twitter.com/SXDEpAVu4C — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) July 16, 2020

And how eerily this post appeared on the movie's Twitter handle

until I get my main account back I’m tweeting here 😉 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 16, 2020

We did some digging here. Back in 2018, there have been reports that director Rian Johnson has deleted nearly 20000 of his tweets. That came close on the heels of James Gunn's ouster from Guardian Of The Galaxy franchise. His past tweet came to haunt him. Many theorised that this was Johnson's way of cleaning his account of any potentially controversial tweet. So we wonder what's the story behind his account getting deleted now.

