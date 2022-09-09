Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for seven decades, passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle the age of 96. Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone paid heartfelt tribute to the ‘Great Queen’ by sharing a throwback picture with her. He mentioned, “May this GREAT QUEEN, Rest in Peace.” Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies At 96.

Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

