Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died after 70 years of reign in Scotland aged 96. Elizabeth breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one of her four 'royal' residences and possibly her favorite. Her family from near and afar had gathered there to be at her side in her final moments. Who Will Become King and Succeed Queen Elizabeth II After More Than 70 Years on the British Throne? Know Here.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II has died. The Queen passed away at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/9ANsCHzEvx — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)