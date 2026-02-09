Sir Keir Starmer will not resign and is “concentrating on the job in hand”, Downing Street has said, with the UK Prime Minister described as “upbeat” and “confident” as he addressed No 10 staff amid mounting fallout over the Peter Mandelson scandal. His official spokesman flatly dismissed suggestions of a resignation, saying the Prime Minister was focused on “delivering change across the country”, as communications chief Tim Allan announced he would step down following the weekend departure of chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. Sir Keir is later expected to face an angry meeting of Labour MPs over his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as US ambassador despite knowing the peer’s links to Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer Not Resigning Amid Jeffrey Epstein Files Scandal

