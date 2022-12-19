While preparations to ring in Christmas 2022 are going on in full swing, actor Robert De Niro was almost robbed as a thief was trying to steal his presents. A woman broke into the actor’s townhouse and started bagging up the presents kept under the tree. TMZ reported the same on its social media handle. Annu Kapoor Gets Robbed in France, Loses Personal Belongings and Cash (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)