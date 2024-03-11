Three decades after getting his first ever Academy Award nomination, Robert Downey Jr has finally won his first ever Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. The actor won the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Oppenheimer. Downey had previously received a nomination for the Best Actor category in 1993 for the movie Chaplin and in 2008 movie Tropic Thunder for the Best Supporting Actor. A recent video circulating online captures the heartwarming scene of Downey getting his very first Oscar trophy engraved. Watching him beam with pride and happiness as his name is etched onto the prestigious award is truly a sight to behold. Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His First Oscar! Fans Express Happiness As He Bags Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.

Robert Downey Jr Gets His First Ever Oscar Trophy Engraved:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

