In their ongoing feud, Robert De Niro didn't hold back in expressing his disdain for former President Donald Trump, labelling him a malignant narcissist during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! De Niro and Trump have been trading insults for years, dating back to the actor's criticism of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, during which De Niro famously stated he wanted to punch Trump in the face. The animosity between the two has been reignited as Trump actively campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. During De Niro's interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he responded to Trump's recent social media posts targeting him, where the former president accused De Niro of having a 'low IQ' and claimed his acting abilities had significantly declined. De Niro didn't mince his retort, dismissing Trump as bloody stupid and incapable of saying anything clever. He went on to describe Trump as a f***ing stupid and a socio-psychopath. The exchange on the show highlighted the ongoing tension between the two public figures, with De Niro not hesitating to fire back at Trump's insults with equally harsh criticisms of his own. 'It's Wondrous'! Robert De Niro Celebrates Joy of Fatherhood at 80 with Daughter Gia.

Robert Di Niro Claps Back At Donald Trump

Robert De Niro fires back at Donald Trump: “He's so fu*king stupid…He's so stupid he can't even say anything clever. He's a fucking moron…It's so frightening and scary, and he's dangerous. We got to get rid of him." pic.twitter.com/d5T6gGhbby — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 12, 2024

