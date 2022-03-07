After the success of The Batman, Robert Pattinson already has his eyes set on a new high profile project. Sitting with Vairety, Pattinson talked about wanting to do three sequels which included Planet of the Apes and Sicario too, but he really wants to be in Dune: Part 2. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi hit was hugely acclaimed last year and immediately had a sequel green lit. Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

Robert Pattinson wants to be in the 'Dune' sequel (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/4MQQJ9nTcf — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)