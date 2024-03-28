Ryan Gosling and former Apple Original Films executive Jessie Henderson, are all set to launch a new production company named General Admission. They have secured a three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios. As per Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios will have the first look at narrative features. General Admission aims to produce films for theatres and OTT platforms, with the possibility of Ryan Gosling starring in some of them. The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling As Action Stuntman Is a Perfect Summer Gift With Emily Blunt As Female Lead; Film Set for May 3 Release (Watch Video).

Ryan Gosling & Jessie Henderson to Launch Production Company

Ryan Gosling Launches Production Banner with Amazon MGM Studios First-Look https://t.co/kJrmEBgSYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 27, 2024

