The Fall Guy is exploding onto screens this summer! Universal Pictures unveils an electrifying new trailer for the film. Ryan Gosling stars as the resilient "Fall Guy," a stuntman facing jaw-dropping challenges for our amusement. Fresh from a career-threatening mishap, he's on a quest to rescue a vanished star, uncover a conspiracy, and reclaim his lost love while tackling his day job. This uproarious, adrenaline-pumping extravaganza pays homage to action flicks and their unsung heroes. Emily Blunt joins the cast as "The Director," alongside Winston Duke and more. The Fall Guy is set to be released on May 3, 2024, promising an action-packed thrill ride. Watch the second trailer of The Fall Guy below! The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Is a Stunt Man Solving A Mystery and Romancing Emily Blunt in David Leitch's Action-Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch The Fall Guy Second Trailer

