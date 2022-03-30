Ryan Reynolds has created history. The actor becomes the only actor to have 3 of his films on the Netflix list of All-Time Top 10 Films. The list included the titles - 6 underground, Red Notice and The Adam Project with Ryan in a lead role.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

BIG NEWS: Ryan Reynolds becomes the only actor to have 3 films on the NETFLIX’s All-Time top 10 films list. 1. 6 underground 2. Red Notice 3. The Adam Project pic.twitter.com/xMwmtPYzRo — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 29, 2022

