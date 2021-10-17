Ryan Reynolds announced that he has taken "a little sabbatical" from films following the wrap on the Apple TV Plus film Spirited. The 44-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday. He also shared his reason for the break, saying that he wants to focus on parenting.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Take A Look At His Story Below:

Ryan Reynolds' Story (Photo Credit: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)