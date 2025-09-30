Sridhar Vembu provided an update on the Arattai app amid its growing popularity in India. The Zoho founder said that he had initiated discussions on the new instant messaging app with Sharad Sharma of iSpirit about standardising and publishing the messaging protocols. He mentioned that it was the same group that had done the technical work to make UPI happen, and he expressed great respect for their work. Sridhar Vembu said, "Sharad is a good friend, and he will guide us in this objective. These systems need to be interoperable like UPI and email, and not closed like WhatsApp today." He added that Zoho would work with iSpirit to make this happen. "We do not want to be a monopoly ever," he said. Arattai App’s Developer Address Sparks Confusion, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Confirms All Products Developed in India.

Sridhar Vembu Says Collaborating With 'iSpirit' for Messaging Protocol

On Arattai, we have initiated discussions with Sharad Sharma of iSpirt, the group that did the technical work to make UPI happen, to standardize and publish the messaging protocols. I am a huge fan of UPI and hugely respect the work the team did. Sharad is a good friend and he… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 30, 2025

