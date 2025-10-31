Stocks of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) opened in green today, October 31, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) were trading at INR 1,459.10 in early trade. Notably, stocks of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) rose by INR 64.50 or 4.62 per cent. United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 1,700 on January 3 this year and 52-low of INR 1,271 on March 4. Varun Beverages Share Price Today, October 30: Stocks of Varun Beverages Limited Fall by INR 8.90 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

United Spirits Share Price Today, October 31, 2025

Shares of United Spirits opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)