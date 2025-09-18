A Spirit Airlines plane (NK1300) flying from Fort Lauderdale to Boston on September 16, 2025, came uncomfortably close to Air Force One carrying US President Donald Trump over Long Island in New York. This pormpted stern radio warnings from air traffic control (ATC) to the pilot of the Spirit Airlines flight who apparently was not paying attention to the instructions. Air traffic control repeatedly told the Spirit pilot to “turn 20 degrees right” to maintain safe separation, but the pilot was slow to respond, leaving the controller frustrated. The controller was heard telling "pay attention" and "get off the iPad" as the planes’ paths converged at similar altitudes. The audio is going viral on social media. Both aircraft eventually maintained a safe distance. US Fighter Jets Intercept Civilian Aircraft Over President Donald Trump’s Golf Club in New Jersey: Report.

Air Traffic Controller’s ‘Get off the iPad’ Command Goes Viral After Spirit Airlines’ Close Encounter With Air Force One

AIR FORCE ONE and Spirit Airlines flt NK1300 got too close over Long Island, New York for Air Traffic Control and get’s yelled at including getting told “GET OFF THE IPAD”! 😂 Tip via @xJonNYC Audio via @liveatc & Tracking via @ADSBex pic.twitter.com/sLJ0rip8sG — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 17, 2025

