Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their separation after nearly 14 years of marriage. They shared statements on their Instagram Stories on April 5, expressing their decision to end their marriage, describing it as the culmination of a "long tennis match lasting over twenty years." The couple revealed that they had jointly filed for divorce in 2023. Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Allegations After Rebel Wilson Identifies Him as 'A*******' in Memoir.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher End Their 14-Year Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Post

