Sacha Baron Cohen responded through his legal representatives after Rebel Wilson named him the previously unnamed 'a*******' in her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. Wilson, 44, took to Instagram to disclose Cohen's identity, asserting her refusal to be silenced or bullied by legal threats. Cohen's lawyers have since denied the allegations in Wilson's book, particularly regarding their collaboration on the 2016 film Brothers Grimsby. This exchange intensifies anticipation for Wilson's memoir, which promises insights into her childhood, career, and personal life amid escalating legal tensions. Rebel Wilson Talks About Her Upcoming Memoir' Rebel Rising', Says 'You Guys Will Love It'.

Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Back At Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson reveals Sacha Baron Cohen has hired a crisis PR manager and lawyer to try and stop the release of her memoir: “I wrote about an a–hole in my book. Now, said a–hole is trying to threaten me. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.” pic.twitter.com/V8SZdTAqRv — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2024

Rebel Wilson's Post

Rebel Wilson's Post (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)