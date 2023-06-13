Ajay Devgn, the esteemed guest at trailer launch event for Kajol's highly anticipated series, The Trial, engaged with the media during the interaction. When questioned about Kajol's resemblance to her character Noyonika Sengupta in the Disney+ Hotstar show, and whether she dominates decision-making at home, Ajay's witty response had everyone in stitches. Ajay was asked if Kajol's real-life decision-making mirrors her character in the show. In response, Kajol playfully intervened and confidently exclaimed, "Absolutely not, let me answer that. Absolutely not!" Seated beside her, Ajay amusingly questioned, "Are you married?" prompting a roomful of laughter. He added, "So, you can also answer this question...those who are married can answer it. There will be only one answer. Everyone will unanimously have the same response." The Trial: Kajol's New Show to Release on Disney+ Hotstar; Trailer of The Good Wife Remake to Drop on June 12!.
