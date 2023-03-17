It looks like Mephisto might be making an appearance in the MCU quite soon. While not confirmed, this is just a rumour that states that Sacha Baron Cohen has suited up as Marvel's version of the demon for a Disney+ Special that is being currently shot right now. As it is with rumours, take this with a grain of salt of course, however, Cohen has been rumoured to be playing the role for quite a while. WandaVision: From X-Men to Mephisto, 5 Fan-Theories That Ultimately Proved False By the End of Marvel's Disney+ Series.

Check Out the Reports:

A ‘MEPHISTO’ special for Disney+, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, is rumored to be currently filming. (Source: https://t.co/xLPQ4ATjhx) pic.twitter.com/ZKA6cwewDK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)