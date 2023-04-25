Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci is no more. Reportedly, he died after undergoing numerous cosmetic surgeries over a span of a year with an aim to look just like BTS singer Jimin for a series. Von was 22 and breathed his last at a South Korea hospital due to complications from his most recent procedure. Na Chul Dies at 36; Korean Actor's Mortuary to be Kept at Soonchunhyung University Hall.

RIP Saint Von Colucci:

