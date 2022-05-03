20 years may sound long but not for a Spider-Man fan. Every fan still remembers Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy that stars Tobey Maguire as the titular character. The first part of the film has completed 20 years of its release today and fans are celebrating the anniversary with wholesome tweets. Spider-Man No Way Home: Sony Pictures Told To Delete Statue Of Liberty Scene To Get Theatrical Release In China – Reports.

Check Out A Few Tweets Below:

Wow!

Spider-Man 20 year anniversary vibes, thanks to that man Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire, and the rest of the actors and crew that made it possible #20YearsOfSpidey pic.twitter.com/isHHzMGZqg — TY20 (@TonyJIsBack) May 3, 2022

Best Childhood memory Indeed

Happy 20th anniversary to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man! 🕷🕸 This film had a profound effect on me as child. Cementing my love of Spider-Man, introducing me to the world of acting and filmmaking and established Sam Raimi as one of my all time heroes #20YearsOfSpidey pic.twitter.com/NVBIhwoIYw — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 3, 2022

How Cool

#20YearsOfSpidey #SpiderMan20thAnniversary Here's a gif that I made with the sole intention of being released on the 20th anniversary, since that is today i can finally release it, I made this on the 14th of February so this has been kept for a while. pic.twitter.com/kdvBZdEaWb — critical (@criticalps) May 3, 2022

So Sweet!

Today is a special occasion! Got a bite-size cupcake for my mom’s birthday and got a cake for the 20th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man!#20YearsOfSpidey 🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/5nhp0nURBF — Mindd Kidzag (@MinddKidzag) May 3, 2022

Who Can Relate?

i got chills watching this scene. and i still do #20YearsOfSpidey pic.twitter.com/NKqwGop2PB — cade (@NotEscrima) May 3, 2022

Spider-Man BGM Was LIT

the theme that will forever be remembered #20YearsOfSpidey !! pic.twitter.com/VH2AhcZrx4 — cade (@NotEscrima) May 3, 2022

A Special Demand By Fan

Hey, @SonyPictures, you might've not noticed, but your audience knows it's the 20th anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. Where are the deleted scenes? Gives us the deleted scenes! #20YearsOfSpidey pic.twitter.com/j58SDNz1oF — RaimiCut: Spider-Man 3 Director’s Cut (@RaimiCut) May 3, 2022

