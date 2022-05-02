Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is yet to be released in China. As per reports, the Chinese authorities have asked Sony Pictures to delete the Statue of Liberty scene from the film in order to get a theatrical release in the country. The climax of the film showcases the Spider-Men battling super villains by swinging over and around the colossal neoclassical sculpture. Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Mints $587 Million In Its First Weekend Worldwide!

Condition For Spider-Man: No Way Home To Get Release In China

