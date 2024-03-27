Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the full short film The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story on YouTube. Directed by Jarelle Dampier, the seven-minute short film shows how Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn's friendly neighbourhood buddy, Spider-Man. Furthermore, it also delves deeper into Miles' struggle with anxiety. LENS program creators Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg have produced The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story. Spider-Verse Short 'The Spider Within' is Swinging into the Annecy International Animation ... - Latest Tweet by Fandom.

Watch The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story:

