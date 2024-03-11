There were some incredible films and performances nominated at the Oscars 2024, so it is heartbreaking that not all of them managed to get a win. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home seven wins and Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things went home with four statuettes, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Bradley Cooper's Maestro had to go home without a single win even though they got multiple nominations. And they are not the only ones. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: Oppenheimer Grabs Seven Wins Including Best Film; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Get Acting Oscars at 96th Academy Awards!

Check Out the Movies With Two or More Noms That Didn't Win a Single Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominations: 10 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography)

Maestro

Nominations: 7 (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound)

Napoleon

Nominations: 3 (Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects)

The Creator

Nominations: 2 (Best Sound, Best Visual Effects)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Nominations: 2 (Best Sound, Best Visual Effects)

Nyad

Nominations: 2 (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Past Lives

Nominations: 2 (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)