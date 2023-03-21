Sarah Snook is pregnant! The Succession star is expecting first child with husband Dave Lawson. The actress flaunted her baby bump at the premiere event of Succession Season 4 in New York City. She looked radiant in black jumpsuit teamed with a long, shimmery cape for the premier of the HBO series. Ginny & Georgia Actress Brianne Howey Is Pregnant! Actress Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

Pregnant Sarah Snook

📸 | Sarah Snook at the Succession premiere pic.twitter.com/hums7iwSpi — best of sarah snook (@bestofsnook) March 20, 2023

