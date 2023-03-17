Brianne Howey is pregnant! She is expecting first child with hubby Matt Ziering. The Ginny & Georgia actress dropped a picture on Instagram and showed off her baby bump. Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Beau A$AP Rocky (View Pics).

Brianne Howey Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)

