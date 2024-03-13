Sidney Prescott is Back! Neve Campbell has officially confirmed her return as Sidney in the upcoming film of the Scream franchise. Taking it to Instagram, Campbell expressed excitement about resuming her iconic role in Scream 7. The film will be helmed by Kevin Williamson, the original Scream writer, from a screenplay by Guy Busick. Campbell, who didn't feature in the franchise's sixth instalment due to a pay dispute, last appeared in the series in 2022 Scream, which marked a reboot for the franchise. Despite previous hesitations, Campbell's recent statement signals her willingness to return, marking a significant development for fans eagerly awaiting her comeback to the beloved horror series. Scream 7 Star Melissa Barrera Dropped After Social Posts on Israel-Hamas War - Reports.

Neve Campbell To Reprise Her Role In Scream 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell)

