There’s been a flurry of excitement surrounding the casting of Scream 7. While several familiar faces are set to reprise their roles, fans can look forward to intriguing new additions to the lineup. Among them is Anna Camp, best known for her portrayal of Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise. The actress confirmed her involvement via social media, sharing a nostalgic anecdote: her first-ever movie date with a boy was to watch the original Scream. However, details about her character in Scream 7 remain tightly under wraps. The murder-mystery slasher franchise, helmed by Kevin Williamson, is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. ‘Scream 7’: Mason Gooding Set To Return As Chad Meeks-Martin? Here’s What We Know.

Anna Camp in ‘Scream 7’

