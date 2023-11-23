Melissa Barrera has broken her silence after being fired from Scream VII. She penned a long note on Instagram stories and mentioned how she 'condemns hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.' 'I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence,' a part of her post reads. FYI, Barrera's firing was reportedly due to opinion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Jenna Ortega Exits Scream VII Following Co-Star Melissa Barrera's Controversial Firing - Reports.

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on Social Media:

Melissa Barrera Instagram

