According to reports, One of Scream VII's biggest stars has been dropped after a series of comments on social media about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Actress Melissa Barrera, who starred as Sam Carpenter in Scream VI, was previously set to return for the sequel alongside Jenna Ortega. Spyglass Media Group quietly dropped Barrera due to posts on Instagram in which she described the media's coverage as one-sided in favor of Israel, among other statements and videos about the conflict. Scream VI Review: Critics Call Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega's Slasher Film the Franchise's Most 'Gory' and 'Satisfying' Outing Yet!.

Check Melissa Barrera's Instagram Posts:

Melissa Barrera Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

