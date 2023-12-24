Christopher Landon took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his exit as a director of the film Scream 7. He mentioned in his post, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.” The filmmaker has announced his exit after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project following her posts on Israel and Palestine. Scream 7 Star Melissa Barrera Dropped After Social Posts on Israel-Hamas War - Reports.

Christopher Landon's Post

more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow. — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023

